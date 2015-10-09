* Shares open 8 pct higher vs issue price in early trade
* Free float at 11 pct after IPO
(Adds further details of IPO, company quote)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Oct 9 Shares in car parts maker
Schaeffler rose 8 percent in their market debut on
Friday as investors bet on a recovery of automotive stocks in
the wake of carmaker Volkswagen's emissions scandal.
The rise is a positive sign for the Schaeffler family, one
of Germany's wealthiest, after it had to push back and scale
down the initial public offering (IPO) amid volatile markets and
the scandal at VW, which accounts for more than 10 percent of
group sales.
The flotation follows the listings of plastic maker Covestro
and classifieds group Scout24, which both
suffered from the wobbly stock markets. Building materials maker
Xella pulled its IPO earlier this week because of uncertain
markets.
Schaeffler sold 75 million non-voting shares worth a total
of 938 million euros ($1.06 billion) in the IPO, which is
significantly below its initial plan of raising roughly 2.5
billion euros. Of those 66 million were new shares, while the
rest was stock owned by the Schaeffler family.
Around 11 percent of the company, which makes ball bearings
for products ranging from tools to airplanes, will be freely
traded following the IPO, but the Schaeffler family plans to
place additional shares after a six-month lock-up period to
bring that figure up to 25 percent.
"We want to grow further, expand the company and we have
some ideas," Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann, shareholder and
deputy chair of Schaeffler's supervisory board, said after
ringing the bell on the trading floor.
The shares opened at 13.50 euros ($15.29) and hovered around
that level by mid-morning, above the issue price of 12.50 euros
apiece.
Schaeffler trades at 6 times its expected core earnings,
slightly below rival Continental's multiple of 6.4 but
above the peer average of 5 of European auto suppliers.
Schaeffler will use proceeds from the IPO to reduce its
debt, which stands at roughly 10 billion euros.
The company had almost bankrupted itself with an ill-timed
acquisition of Continental in 2008 and has spent the last seven
years restructuring its finances while initial plans for an
operational tie-up with Continental never panned out.
Schaeffler, still owns 46 percent of Continental's shares,
which have recovered to trade at more than 200 euros compared to
a low of 10 euros shortly after the takeover.
($1 = 0.8835 euros)
