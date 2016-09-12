(Repeats story published Friday to reach additional
* German firm sells 3.6bn PIK at lowest coupons
* Greatly improved credit lures bond investors
* Warning signs of riskier deals emerging
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - Schaeffler sold the largest
post-crisis payment-in-kind toggle bond on Thursday, a monster
3.59bn-equivalent trade that also smashed records for the risky
asset class's lowest coupons.
The German bearing maker announced plans on Wednesday to
raise a 2.5bn-equivalent senior secured PIK toggle note split
into euros and US dollars at its holding company, with
maturities of 5NC2, 7NC3 and 10NC5. At this size the deal would
already have been the largest PIK toggle sold post-crisis.
But on Thursday the transaction was upped to
3.59bn-equivalent, with the three euro tranches sized at 750m
and the three dollar pieces at US$500m.
The euro tranches cleared at par to yield 2.75%, 3.25% and
3.75% respectively, well inside the 6% yield Schaeffler sold
PIKs at in October 2014, the previous market low for the
instrument.
PIK notes are deeply subordinated debt instruments that
allow companies to pay coupons with additional bonds rather than
cash. PIK toggles are a twist on the format where the security
can toggle between either paying coupons in cash or additional
bonds, depending on the company's ability to service debt.
"Investment-grade buyers were willing to buy not only
callable bonds, but also PIK toggles," said a source close to
the deal.
"It's hard to tell if a deal is definitely going into IG
funds, but when pretty much every long-only fund manager in the
world is in for at least 100m, that tells you it is going into
people's IG funds."
BANKING ON ECB UPSIDE
Despite the unprecedentedly low yields on offer, one
investor said he saw scope for Schaeffler's holding company
bonds to grind tighter in secondary, given Moody's upgraded its
operating company to a Baa3 investment-grade rating this week.
"You have an opco that is becoming CSPP eligible, which
should lead to massive tightening that should in turn pull the
PIK tighter," he said.
"Of course, there's an argument that the relationship might
not hold - because you're talking HY PIK on the one hand and IG
bullet on the other - but I don't think you'll lose your shirt
on this regardless."
The ECB's corporate bond buying programme has spurred
massive tightening in investment-grade credit, which this week
saw the first negative-yielding euro bonds sold in the primary
market by non-state owned companies.
And the secondary market is on the cusp of achieving the
ultimate paradox: negative-yielding high-yield bonds. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch strategists said the market was close to
seeing the first negative-yielding Double B rated bullet bonds,
in a piece called "Think the unthinkable" published this week.
The two euro bonds in question - HeidelbergCement's 9.50%
2018 and Peugeot's 7.375% 2018s - are bid at 0.30% yields,
according to Tradeweb.
WORRYING SIGNS?
PIKs are often seen as a worrying symptom of an overheating
credit market, particularly as they are often used to pay
dividends to shareholders.
Schaeffler's deal in contrast refinanced existing holding
company debt, while the upsize allowed it to full repay a legacy
intercompany loan.
Ardagh raised a Triple C rated US$1.715bn-equivalent PIK
toggle in euros and dollars on Wednesday, that returned 270m of
cash to the European packaging firm's owners. But the deal
primarily refinanced debt, with a US$150m size increase used to
reduce more debt at its operating company.
"PIK deals are obviously not best for the market structure
in the long term, but the use of proceeds is still
conservative," said the investor.
"Both deals were refinancing trades, save for a little bit
of dividend at Ardagh."
Dividend recapitalisation deals have been thin on the ground
in Europe since Phones 4U went bust in September 2014, one year
after raising an aggressive PIK deal to hand cash to its owners.
But there are signs that the market's clamour for higher
yielding paper could bring these deals out of the woodwork.
"There's been a lack of new supply this year, and we know
banks are pitching dividend recaps to companies with the right
credit story in a bid to satisfy demand," said Jonathan
Brownson, co-head of global leveraged finance at Allen & Overy.
"This dynamic will depend on how much primary LBO activity
there is in the next few months, as it's the lack of M&A this
year that's really driven the low supply."
A second investor noted that while Schaeffler has spent
years prudently improving its capital structure - after
overloading on debt in a mistimed 2008 bid for tyre maker
Continental - it looks set to start buying up assets again.
CEO Klaus Rosenfeld told Handelsblatt on Thursday that the
company was now ready to pursue acquisitions in the three-figure
million range, having greatly reduced its debt-load.
"Now we have to see what kind of acquisitions," the investor
said, "...and if it means more debt to come in the next few
months."
