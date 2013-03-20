BRIEF-Zoneco Group to sign framework cooperation agreement to set up fund with partners
* Says it will sign framework cooperation agreement to set up fund with partners
FRANKFURT, March 20 German automotive parts supplier Schaeffler saw revenue rise by 4 percent to more than 11 billion euros ($14.25 billion) in 2012, a person familiar with the figures said on Wednesday.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 1.4 billion euros from 1.7 billion in the previous year, the person said.
Schaeffler, which holds a stake of around 50 percent in tyre maker Continental, is due to present its 2012 results on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7722 euros)
* ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD: LIAM DEVOY APPOINTED AS NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)