FRANKFURT May 21 German engineering group Schaeffler AG reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly operating profit thanks to robust demand from carmakers in the United States and China as well as the effects of a weaker euro.

The family-owned group said on Thursday its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 434 million euros ($481.4 million) in the first quarter through March from 418 million a year ago.

But its net profit dropped 24 percent to 167 million euros due to refinancing costs.

Schaeffler said it was optimistic it would reach its 2015 targets for 5 to 7 percent revenue growth, compared with 8.2 percent in 2014, and an operating margin of between 12 and 13 percent, after 12.6 percent last year.

