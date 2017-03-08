GENEVA, March 8 German auto parts supplier
Schaeffler expects to increase sales this year after
posting higher revenue and profit in 2016 and proposes to raise
the dividend, it said.
Sales adjusted for foreign exchange rate effects may rise
between 4 and 5 percent, compared with 3.4 percent growth last
year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Earnings growth from automotive operations may outpace an
expansion in global car production while sales in the industrial
division may be flat, Schaeffler said.
The company wants to increase the dividend from 35 cents to
50 cents per preference share.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)