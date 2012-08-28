* Expects sales to slow in H2 - CEO
* First-half EBIT falls 11.7 pct to 780 mln euros
* CEO reaffirms FY targets on sales, EBIT margin
* No plans to reduce stake in Continental- CFO
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Aug 28 Indebted German vehicle parts
supplier Schaeffler may cut production in the final quarter as
slowing growth in its core European market drags on sales.
Schaeffler, which posted an 11.7 percent drop in first-half
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 780 million euros
($976.28 million), is mulling scenarios that include cutting
staff hours, reducing shifts and restricting capacity, Chief
Executive Juergen Geissinger said on Tuesday.
"We're bracing for slower growth in the second half,"
Geissinger said. "Uncertainty and risks characterise the economy
in almost all regions ... We are not ruling out a reduction of
shifts or capacity adjustments towards the end of the year."
The European debt crisis has forced many companies to look
at their output, with U.S. carmaker General Motors'
loss-making Opel division saying it will trim hours for several
thousand workers at two plants in Germany.
Steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is also cutting hours,
while GM's rival Ford Motor Co cut back production at its
Cologne-based European factory in May and June, affecting 4,000
employees.
Yet Schaeffler, which sells almost a third of its products
to European markets outside Germany, reaffirmed targets to
increase sales more than 5 percent this year and achieve an EBIT
margin of more than 13 percent. Non-German European sales shrank
2 percent in the first six months.
Herzogenaurach-based Schaeffler has no plans to reduce its
holding in German auto parts and tyre maker Continental
to speed debt reduction, said Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rosenfeld. Saddled with 7.1 billion euros of debt,
Schaeffler owns 49.9 percent of Continental directly and another
10.4 percent through banks.
Rosenfeld said that Continental's possible return to the
German stock market's benchmark DAX index in September would
have "no immediate implications" for Schaeffler.
Composition of the DAX, which includes the country's top 30
companies, will be up for review on September 5 and Continental
has said that it has a good chance of a return to the index it
was relegated from in 2008.
($1 = 0.7990 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman)