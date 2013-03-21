* Sees 4 pct revenue growth, 13 pct operating margin
* Free cashflow 381 mln euros
* Net debt 6.83 bln at end-2012
(Adds background, CFO comments)
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, March 21 German car
parts supplier Schaeffler AG aims to keep its
operating margin stable and generate surplus cash this year to
reduce debt of nearly 7 billion euros ($9.1 billion).
The company, together with its parent Schaeffler Verwaltungs
GmbH, needs the cashflow to reduce their current combined debt
of 10.3 billion euros without having to sell any of their
near-50 percent stake in tyre manufacturer Continental
.
Schaeffler's ailing finances have long been a thorn in the
side of Continental, which would enjoy a standalone
investment-grade credit rating were it not for its largest
shareholder.
Schaeffler AG, a family-owned company, said that is aiming
for revenue growth of about 4 percent this year and an operating
margin roughly stable at about 13 percent.
Strict cash management in the fourth quarter was responsible
for a 19 percent increase in free cashflow to 381 million euros,
while net debt fell slightly to 6.83 billion euros at the end of
December.
"Schaeffler diversified its financing resources, extended
the maturity profile of its debt, strengthened the existing
consortium of banks and reduced its borrowing cost," finance
chief Klaus Rosenfeld told reporters on Thursday.
"We will continue on this course in 2013."
Rosenfeld declined to comment on whether the company or its
parent would sell further Continental shares to lower their debt
burden, nor would he say whether Schaeffler was considering
selling a stake to a private investor or list on the stock
exchange.
"It's clear that there are not a lot of ways to pay down
this amount of debt," he acknowledged, adding that the company
pays an overall interest rate of about 8 percent on its debt.
In September, parent Schaeffler Verwaltungs GmbH reduced its
own debt by 1.6 billion euros after selling a 10.4 percent stake
in Continental.
The group's debt is the legacy from Schaeffler's spectacular
grab for power over Continental just as the global financial
crisis peaked in 2008.
Schaeffler, which had secretly gained control of more than a
third of Continental, launched a low mandatory bid in the hope
that investors would not bite.
Days later Lehman collapsed, global equities plunged and
Continental shareholders tendered their stock to Schaeffler in
droves, nearly bankrupting the company after it was suddenly
forced to pay top dollar for a 90 percent stake.
($1 = 0.7722 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Goodman)