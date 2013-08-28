NEUSS, Germany Aug 28 German ball bearing and
clutch maker Schaeffler lowered its full-year revenue
target after first-half growth stalled amid a sharp drop in
demand at its industrial division.
The company, which competes with Swedish bearings maker SKF
, said that it expects 2013 revenue growth of 1-2
percent, citing a fall in revenue from the industrial sector,
the sluggish recovery of the global economy and weak economic
momentum in China.
It had previously forecast growth of 4 perecent this year.
Privately-held Schaeffler, perhaps best known for being the
controlling shareholder of Continental after its
debt-financed takeover swoop for the German auto parts maker in
2008, also said it had reduced its debt.
Excluding obligations owed by its holding parent, net debt
fell slightly to 6.5 billion euros ($8.7 billion) at the end of
June, from 6.83 billion euros at the end of December.
Free cashflow, a measure of a company's ability to pay back
debt without resorting to asset sales, jumped to 386 million
euros in the first six months, from 30 million in the same
period last year after Schaeffler cut its investments by half.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Goodman)