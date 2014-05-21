FRANKFURT May 21 Schaeffler Group IPO-SHF.F
raised its sales guidance for the year thanks to strong growth
at its automotive division, which also helped lift first-quarter
earnings before interest and tax 17 percent to 414 million
euros ($567 million).
The Herzogenaurach-based auto parts maker expects growth of
more than 7 percent in 2014, up from a previous forecast of an
increase of between 5 and 7 percent.
First quarter earnings were boosted by revenue growth of 26
percent in the Greater China region, the company said.
($1 = 0.7302 Euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)