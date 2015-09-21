IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 German ball bearings and automotive parts maker Schaeffler AG said it plans to launch an initial public offering and apply for a listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange to raise funds to pay down debt.
The Herzogenaurach, Germany-based company said investors would be offered up to 166 million shares in Schaeffler, of which 100 million would be existing stock and 66 million from a capital increase.
About 25 percent of its stock would be freely traded following the flotation, it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Anand Basu)
May 12 Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Friday, after two straight sessions of gains, tracking a slide on Wall Street. The local share price futures index fell 0.15 percent, or 9 points, to 5,856, a 22.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent, or 10.03 points, to 7,479.68 at 2206 GMT. For a summary of overn