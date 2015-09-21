FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The current market
environment is challenging for companies vying to list on the
stock exchange, but the timing for Schaeffler's planned initial
public offering is still right, Chief Executive Klaus Rosenfeld
said.
Chinese market turmoil and the 20 percent plunge of
Volkswagen's shares on Monday, following an investigation into
possible manipulation of emissions data, were not optimal for
Schaeffler's IPO, he said on a conference call on Monday.
However, it would be wrong to choose the timing of an IPO
just based on short-term assessments of markets, he said.
"We see large interest from investors in the stock."
Schaeffler said earlier on Monday that it is placing
existing and new preferred shares worth 25 percent of the
company's capital with institutional investors in a private
placement. It is, however, not launching a public offer.
"We chose this structure to allow for the greatest possible
transaction security," Rosenfeld said, adding that Schaeffler
sees the share sale as a unique event and is not planning any
add-on share placements.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)