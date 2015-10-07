BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT qtrly FFO $0.244 per unit
May 11 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
FRANKFURT/LONDON Oct 7 Car parts maker Schaeffler narrowed the price guidance for its initial public offering (IPO) to 12.50-13 euros ($14.0-$14.6) a share from 12-14 euros previously, two people familiar with the process said.
"Books are covered within that range," one of the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Schaeffler announced on Monday that it plans to raise around 975 million euros, after sources familiar with the matter had said the company's initial plan was to raise roughly 2.5 billion euros, indicating an IPO price of more than 15 euros a share. ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Robert Venes in London; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)
(Repeats with no changes to headline or text.) Wellington, May 12 The pace of New Zealand house price growth slowed in April, rising 0.9 percent, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Friday. The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, had fallen 2.1 percent, an encouraging trend for the central bank which had warned the red-hot Auckland housing market was a financial stability risk. Nationally, prices rose 10.4 percent from the same