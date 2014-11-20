BERLIN Nov 20 Indebted German engineering group
Schaeffler said on Thursday its third-quarter earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) jumped by more than a third as auto
demand in core European markets recovered.
The group, which produces components and systems for
automotive and industrial applications, said EBIT rose to 428
million euros ($536.7 million) from 314 million euros in the
year-earlier period.
Sales increased 7.9 percent to 3.03 billion euros compared
with 2.81 billion a year ago.
Herzogenaurach-based Schaeffler said it continues to expect
an operating EBIT margin of between 12 and 13 percent for the
full year and sales growth in excess of 7 percent, adjusted for
currency swings.
(1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)