FRANKFURT Nov 16 German engineering group
Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F aims to keep its operating margin stable
over the long term as it expects the economic environment in its
key markets to remain positive.
Schaeffler CEO Klaus Rosenfeld confirmed in an interview
with German weekly Automobilwoche the group's target of an
operating EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin of
between 12 and 13 percent for the full year.
"We should be geared to that scale for the long term,"
Rosenfeld said.
While there were political and economic risks, which were
difficult to assess, the general economic trend in Schaeffler's
key markets remained positive, Rosenfeld was quoted as saying.
The group, which produces components and systems for
automotive and industrial applications, generates more than half
of its sales in Europe, about a fifth in the Americas region and
about 10 percent in China.
Schaeffler, the biggest shareholder in German auto parts and
tyre maker Continental, posted an EBIT margin of 13.1
percent in the first half year.
The positive development over the first half year had
continued in the third quarter, Rosenfeld said.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by David Clarke)