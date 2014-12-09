Dec 9 Schaffner Holding AG :
* Says increased its net sales by 10.1 pct in fiscal
2013/14, from 194.9 million Swiss francs to 214.6 million Swiss
francs
* FY new orders amounted to 215.9 million Swiss francs
(prior year: 196.8 million Swiss francs)
* FY group's gross margin widened from 27.0 pct to 29.2 pct
and operating margin (EBIT margin) was pushed up from 4.7 pct to
7.0 pct
* FY operating profit (EBIT) increased by 60 pct to 15.0
million Swiss francs (prior year: 9.2 million Swiss francs)
* FY net profit doubled, reaching 12.6 million Swiss
francs(prior year: 6.1 million Swiss francs)
* Proposal to be put at annual general meeting of Jan. 15,
2015 to pay dividend of 6.50 Swiss francs per share (prior year:
4.50 Swiss francs)
* For fiscal 2014/15 is targeting a percentage growth rate
in mid-single digits for sales, as well as a continuing
improvement in EBIT margin
