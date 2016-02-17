SAO PAULO Feb 17 Creditors of Brazilian
engineering group Schahin, which was snared in the country's
biggest-ever corruption investigation, may reject a recovery
plan in a vote at a Wednesday assembly, according to newspaper O
Estado de S. Paulo.
Estado reported, without saying how it obtained the
information, that banks holding Schahin's debt found the plan to
be unrealistic and ongoing negotiations to be unproductive. A
Schahin representative had no immediate comment on the report.
Twenty-eight units of Grupo Schahin filed for bankruptcy
protection in April after prosecutors said the group was part of
a cartel that bribed politicians and executives at state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)