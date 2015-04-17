SAO PAULO, April 17 Twenty-eight units of Brazilian engineering firm Grupo Schahin filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday as fallout from a corruption scandal at key client Petróleo Brasileiro SA hampered efforts to refinance up to 6.5 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in debt.

Schahin, which has businesses ranging from engineering and electricity to oil and gas services, made the request for creditor protection in a São Paulo state court, according to a statement. Under terms of the bankruptcy protection plan, Schahin plans to abandon its activities in engineering and construction and focus on oil and gas services. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)