* Says money market funds still at risk for runs
* Schapiro says 2010 reforms not enough
* Faces resistance from industry, fellow commissioners
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 15 The top U.S.
securities regulator is determined to implement a new round of
money market fund reforms, despite facing strong resistance from
many of the biggest industry players who say more regulations
are unnecessary.
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro
says further steps are needed to help prevent another run by
panicked investors, like the one seen in 2008 when the Reserve
Primary Fund "broke the buck" with its net asset value falling
below $1.
"As a regulator who saw the damaging effects of the 2008 run
on money market funds, I find it hard to remain on the sidelines
despite calls to declare victory on this issue," Schapiro said
in a speech on Thursday to the Society of American Business
Editors and Writers.
Currently, staff at the agency are drafting two potential
courses of action.
One plan would impose a capital buffer and a hold-back on
redemption requests. The other would implement a floating fund
valuation to help curb investor complacency over the stable
$1-per-share value that funds currently quote.
So far, though, Schapiro's proposals have met with major
resistance, both from many in the $2.6 trillion industry and
even some fellow commissioners.
The SEC's two Republican commissioners and Luis Aguilar, a
Democrat, have all expressed doubts about the need for more
regulations.
They point to a series of new rules adopted in 2010 that
tightened credit quality standards, shortened the maturities of
fund investments and imposed a new liquidity requirement, among
other things.
Those rules, many say, have served money market funds well,
and helped them weather the European debt crisis last summer and
a downgrade of the U.S. government's credit rating.
Schapiro said those prior reforms were important, but still
fall short of what is needed.
"While many say our 2010 reforms did the trick - and no more
reform is needed - I disagree. The fact is that those reforms
have not addressed the structural flaws in the product.
Investors still have incentives to run from money market funds
at the first sign of a problem," she said.
Schapiro will need at least three votes in order to propose
the new rules, and it is still unclear if she will be able to
win over one or more of her three skeptical colleagues.
The proposals are expected to be ready for commissioners to
review sometime in the coming months.