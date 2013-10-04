Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
India will hold state elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Delhi in November and December. The polls, set to begin on November 11, are seen as a warm-up for next year's national elections, which will be the world's biggest democratic exercise.
Here are the details:
1. CHHATTISGARH (Number of seats - 90)
Election dates: November 11 for 18 seats and November 19 for 72 seats
Counting of votes: December 8
Number of electors: 1,67,96,174
2. MADHYA PRADESH (Number of seats - 230)
Election date - November 25
Counting of votes: December 8
Number of electors: 4,64,57,724
3. MIZORAM (Number of seats - 40)
Election date: December 4
Counting of votes: December 8
Number of electors: 6,86,305
4. RAJASTHAN (Number of seats - 200)
Election date: December 1
Counting of votes: December 8
Number of electors: 4,06,08,056
5. DELHI (Number of seats - 70)
Election date: December 4
Counting of votes: December 8
Number of electors: 1,15,07,113
(Source: Election Commission of India website; Compiled by Shashank Chouhan; Edited by Tony Tharakan)
MUMBAI India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday backed a decision by his former national security adviser to seek immunity in congressional investigations of possible ties between his election campaign and Russia, but there was no immediate sign a request would be granted.
BOGOTA A landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province of Putumayo has left at least 14 people dead and 60 injured, officials said on Saturday.