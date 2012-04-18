FRANKFURT, April 18 Private equity firm IK
Investment plans to divest weighing specialist Schenck Process
and is looking to either float it on the stock exchange or sell
it to an investor in the European summer, two people familiar
with the situation said.
"IK is running a dual track process, which could result in
an initial public offering (IPO) or a trade sale late in the
second quarter or at the beginning of the third quarter," one of
the sources said on Wednesday.
The decision will depend on the price the investor can
fetch, said the person, without giving a value of the expected
transaction.
Another source said that "the longterm goal of Schenck's
management is a flotation, but I would not rule out that in the
short run another private equity investor scoops up the
company."
Schenck was acquired by IK from private equity investor
HgCapital in 2007 and has been strengthened by three
acquisitions since. At the time, IK paid about 450 million euros
($591 million), a financial source said.
Morgan Stanley has been mandated to screen the market for
possible buyers for the group that has 3,000 employees world
wide and generates annual sales of more than 550 million euros.
IK Investment, Schenck and Morgan Stanley declined to
comment.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)