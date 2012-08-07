LONDON Aug 7 The bidding for the buyout of
measuring and materials handling equipment maker Schenck Process
is narrowing after Pamplona Capital Management dropped out,
leaving two buyout firms to go head to head in the auction,
banking sources said on Tuesday.
IK Investment put Schenck up for sale earlier this year and
is expected to get around 700-800 million euros ($869-$993
million). Four bidders were originally chosen to submit
second-round offers for the company including Pamplona, the
bankers said.
Bain Capital and Rhone Capital submitted bids on Monday and
are likely to go through to the final round of bidding in
September, bankers added. There has also been trade interest
from one Asian company. Morgan Stanley is running the sale
process.
Bain, Pamplona and Rhone declined to comment. IK Investment
was not immediately available to comment.
The bids received on Monday were unfinanced but bankers have
been working on debt packages to back the deal should it go to a
private equity buyer. Debt packages are likely to be around
400-440 million euros or around 5-5.5 times the company's
approximate 80 million euros of earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
Schenck was acquired by IK from private equity investor
HgCapital in 2007 for around 450 million euros. Since then IK
has expanded the business with three acquisitions and the
company now has over 3,000 employees worldwide and generates
annual sales of more than 560 million euros.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
(Reporting by Isabell Witt and Claire Ruckin; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)