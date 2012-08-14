(Fixes links to other stories)
By Claire Ruckin and Arno Schuetze
LONDON Aug 14 The sale of measuring and
materials handling equipment maker Schenck Process
has stalled after owner IK Investment Partners deemed two offers
for the business too low, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Two remaining bidders Bain Capital and Rhone Capital
submitted offers for Schenck last week but they pulled out of
the running after those were rejected, the banking sources said.
That brought the sales process - run by investment bank Morgan
Stanley - to a halt.
IK Investment - like the bidders, a private equity group
with a wide range of investment interests - put Schenck up for
sale earlier this year and expected to fetch around 700-800
million euros ($864.60-$988.12 million).
Four bidders were originally chosen to submit second-round
offers for the company including Bain and Rhone. Pamplona
Capital Management dropped out of the process before second
round offers were submitted. There had also been
trade interest from one Asian company.
Bain and Rhone declined to comment. IK Investment was not
immediately available to comment.
Schenck was acquired by IK Investment from private equity
investor HgCapital in 2007 for around 450 million euros. IK
Investment is in fundraising mode and one banker said that as
the group could not double its money on Schenck they would
rather cancel the sale.
IK Investment has also backed off a disposal of German
outdoor sport surface maker Sport Group and mirror glass
manufacturer Flabeg after failing to achieve the right price tag
due to concerns from potential buyers over company performance
and outlook. That reflects how difficult the buyout market has
become due to the euro zone debt crisis
Bain's and Rhone's bids for Schenck, whose machines aid
businesses ranging from power generation to plastics or building
materials manufacturing, were unfinanced but bankers had been
working on debt packages to back the deal if it went to a
private equity buyer.
Some bankers said the amount banks were willing to lend on
Schenck could have suppressed the value of bids submitted as
buyout houses were not prepared to write big equity cheques.
Debt packages were likely to be around 400 million euros or
around 5 times the company's approximate 80 million euros of
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA).
Since acquiring Schenck, IK Investment has expanded the
business with three acquisitions and the company now has over
3,000 employees worldwide and generates annual sales of more
than 560 million euros.
($1 = 0.8096 euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin and Arno Schuetze; additional
reporting by Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt; editing by Patrick
Graham)