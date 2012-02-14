FRANKFURT Feb 14 Private equity firm IK
Investment has started preparations for a sale of the German
industrial weighing specialist Schenck Process, three people
familiar with the situation said.
Morgan Stanley has been mandated to screen the market for
possible buyers, the sources said, adding that no official sales
process has started yet.
"The aim is to sell Schenck this year, with private
strategic as well as private equity investors expected to bid",
one of the people said.
While it could be of interest to industrial conglomerates of
the likes of Siemens or General Electric, a
private equity deal looks more likely, one of the sources said.
Schenck's technology is not tied to a specific product but
is of cross-industry interest he said, adding that this was the
reason that former owner Duerr sold it in 2005.
Schenck was acquired by IK from private equity investor
HgCapital in 2007 -- outbidding rival Capvest -- and has been
strengthened by three bolt-on acquisitions since. At the time,
IK paid about 450 million euros ($594.7 million), a financial
source said.
Schenck has 3,000 employees world wide and posts annual
sales of more than 500 million euros.
Schenck and Morgan Stanley declined to comment, IK
Investment was not available for comment.
($1 = 0.7566 euros)
