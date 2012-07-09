FRANKFURT, July 9 Private equity firm IK
Investment has chosen four bidders to submit second-round offers
for factory equipment maker Schenck Process next
month, a person familiar with the situation said.
Three private equity groups including Bain Capital and Rhone
Capital as well as one strategic player from Asia survived the
first round, said the source, which is close to one of the
suitors.
Final bids will be due in September.
The expected price tag for the German industrial weighing
specialist is expected to be 700-800 million euro ($860-985
mln), which would be about 9 to 10 times the 80 million euros in
expected 2012 earnings before interest and taxes, the source
added.
Schenck, which makes factory gear to weigh, filter or dose
substances, caters to several industries including cement and
chemicals makers and miners.
Schenck was acquired by IK from private equity investor
HgCapital in 2007 and IK combined the business with three
acquisitions since then.
At the time, IK paid about 450 million euros, according to a
financial source.
Morgan Stanley is running the sales process for the
group that has 3,000 employees world wide and generates annual
sales of more than 560 million euros.
IK Investment, Schenck and the private equity investors
declined to comment.