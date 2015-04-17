(Adds CEO, analyst, share, acquisitions)
OSLO, April 17 Digital publisher Schibsted
is in the market for acquisitions and has proposed
issuing new shares with lower voting rights that could be used
to pay for deals, the firm said on Friday.
Oslo-based Schibsted, which operates in dozens of countries
from Europe to South America, said it was looking to take part
in sector consolidation.
Once a traditional print media house in the Nordics,
Schibsted has shifted to digital publishing with a focus on
classified advertising, picking up top positions across the
globe and establishing a joint venture with South African rival
Naspers.
"We'll pursue growth opportunities in online classifieds,
both organically and through acquisitions," Chief Executive Rolv
Erik Ryssdal said. "We are looking to participate in ongoing
consolidation and enter new markets if it's deemed attractive."
Ryssdal said that the new "B" shares will give the firm the
financial flexibility to do deals quickly, especially as sellers
often prefer to remain shareholders in a merged firm rather than
exit with cash.
Schibsted said it would split its shares, giving every
investor an A share, plus a new B share with one tenth of the
voting right.
It will also ask permission to issue new B-shares
for up to 5 percent of total share capital to fund deals. Based
on current market capitalisation of $7.1 billion, this could
mean up to $350 million in financial firepower.
Schibsted said its top five shareholders were supportive of
this plan but would decide by the annual general meeting on May
8 whether to approve the proposal.
Schibsted shares were down 2 percent at 0815 GMT.
"I think this may signal that the cash flow outlook for
existing online classifieds operations is perhaps not that good
so it will take years and years before operations in emerging
markets and also in Europe will turn cash flow positive," Nordea
Markets analysts Sami Sarkamies said.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by
Keith Weir)