BRIEF-Neurotrope to provide detailed Alzheimer's drug data in coming months
* Neurotrope CEO says 1 patient on the 20 mcg arm and 3 on the 40 mcg arm dropped out of the study: conf call
OSLO, April 28 Schibsted
* Schibsted ASA has successfully completed issuance of NOK 600 million in the Norwegian bond market with a seven year loan with maturity in May 2021 priced at 3 months NIBOR plus 110 basis points
* The purpose of the bond issuance is general corporate purposes.
* Handelsbanken Capital Markets and SEB have acted as Joint Managers for the Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neurotrope CEO says 1 patient on the 20 mcg arm and 3 on the 40 mcg arm dropped out of the study: conf call
May 1 Dish Network Corp's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more pay-TV subscribers than expected.