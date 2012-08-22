OSLO Aug 22 Norwegian media firm Schibsted
will take a restructuring charge of around 300 million
to 350 million crowns ($51-$60 million) related to cost
reductions, and will book the charge in the second half, it said
on Wednesday.
Earlier this month the company said it would cut costs by
500 million crowns as it shifts from print to online media, and
said it would provide details on the cuts later.
On Wednesday it said 400 million crowns worth of the cuts
would be made at its Norwegian print publications while some
cuts would also be made at its Swedish operations while costs at
its Spanish unit have already been cut.
($1 = 5.8752 Norwegian krone)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)