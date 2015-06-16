STOCKHOLM, June 16 Schibsted may have to fend off two rival bids for Swedish online real estate web portal Hemnet as one of the portal's owners said the Norwegian publishing firm's bid did not reflect the value of the company, a Swedish newspaper reported.

Schibsted submitted a 1.5 billion Swedish crown ($184 million) bid for Hemnet in May.

The offer was accepted by two of Hemnet's four owners, but the Swedish Broker's Association, which owns a quarter of the shares in Hemnet, would prefer to sell to other bidders, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

In preparatory documents ahead of the association's general meeting, obtained by the paper, the board requested that the meeting authorize negotiations to sell Hemnet to one of two other unnamed bidders.

Schibsted's bid is conditional on the company acquiring 100 percent of shares in the Hemnet and approval of the acquisition by the Swedish Competition Authority.

The Swedish Broker's Association was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 8.1603 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)