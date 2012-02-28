(Adds CEO, detail, background)
* Sees 15-20 pct online classified revenue growth over 3 yrs
* Discontinues EBITA margin target
* CEO says sees "many interesting investment opportunities"
OSLO, Feb 28 Norwegian media group
Schibsted is banking on its fast-growing
Internet-based products to drive future revenue and intends to
keep investing in its profitable online classifieds segment, it
said at an investor event on Tuesday.
The group said it was targeting revenue growth for online
classified operations of 15-20 percent in the next three years,
and dropped its previous target of a 10-12 percent margin on
earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA).
It did not provide a new margin target.
Schibsted expects to invest some 500 million Norwegian
crowns ($89.31 million) in online classified ventures annually
over the next couple of years, and said it was evaluating both
new opportunities and targeted merger and acquisition activity.
"We see many interesting investment opportunities, and set
the target to be number one," Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal
said in a presentation at a capital markets day.
The company runs classified sites such as Finn.no in Norway
and Hitta.se in Sweden and also has established operations in
countries such as Italy, France and Austria, and launched one in
Brazil last year.
The online classifieds business stood for roughly half of
the group's profit last year and revenue grew 19 percent - in
contrast to almost flat revenue for its traditional media
holdings, which include several of the biggest newspapers in
Norway and Sweden.
($1 = 5.5987 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)