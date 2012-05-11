OSLO May 11 Norwegian media group Schibsted
said its traditional printed newspapers had continued
to lose advertising revenue to online media as it posted
first-quarter core earnings that missed expectations.
The trend for advertisers moving its business to web and
mobile platforms gained further momentum in Q1 2012, and the
risk of a further fall in printed advertising appears to have
grown, Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said on Friday.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 421 million Norwegian crowns
($71.93 million) in the quarter, compared to 439 million in the
year-ago period and below the average forecast for 444 million
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company owns the largest-circulation print newspapers in
Norway and Sweden, called Verdens Gang and Aftonbladet
respectively.
($1 = 5.8532 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)