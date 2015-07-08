OSLO, July 8 Norwegian media firm Schibsted and Irish online media company Distilled Media have agreed to combine their classifieds sites in Ireland, the Norwegian company said on Wednesday.

Schibsted and Distilled Media will own 50 percent each of the new company, which had combined revenues of around 9.4 million euros in the first six months of 2015. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)