Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) -
** Sondre Gravir, Executive Vice President in charge of Schibsted's top European classified ads platforms, predicted continued positive development at the company's French Leboncoin service
** Gravir spoke at an investor presentation in London on Tuesday:
** "We believe that we are able to deliver strong growth also going forward."
** Says expect to further monetize in the French real estate market and sees strong growth in the car and jobs divisions going forward
** Sees strong synergies between Leboncoin and MB Diffusion (an acquisition that was announced Tuesday)
** "We expect to take a bigger market share in France going forward."
** In Spain "we see somewhat softer revenue growth for Infojobs going forward ... but we remain positive and we also see growth opportunities. We are confident about mid-term growth."
** "Political uncertainty, combined with a difficult macro economic background, is affecting revenues in Spain."
** "We have a strong position in Spain, but we are facing increased competition." (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.