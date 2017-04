OSLO Oct 30 Norwegian publishing house Schibsted reported third-quarter earnings slightly below expectations on Wednesday and said investments in new online ventures would remain high.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 437 million Norwegian crowns from 518 million crowns in the year-ago period, below analysts' mean forecast for 445 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)