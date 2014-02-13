* EBITDA NOK 406 mln vs NOK 462 mln forecast
* Shares up 75 pct in 12 months
* Macro weakness to weigh on Norway business
* Goes deeper into Spanish online market
(Adds company, analysts comment, shares)
By Ole Petter Skonnord
OSLO, Feb 13 Norwegian media company Schibsted
pressed ahead with a rapid international expansion,
buying another Spanish classified site on Thursday and merging
its Moroccan business with a rival, sending its shares up 5
percent.
Schibsted said it bought Milanuncios.com, Spain's biggest
classified site, for 50 million euros and combined its Moroccan
unit with Avito.ma to create that country's top classified
advertising site.
"This reinforces our position as a clear leader in the
Spanish online classifieds market," the company said.
Schibsted has outperformed many media industry rivals in
recent years as it successfully converted much of its content
from print to digital and expanded rapidly in online classifieds
in countries such as Sweden, Brazil and Spain.
Analysts said the moves in Spain and Morocco offset any
negative sentiment about expected weakness in Norway and France.
At 1114 GMT, Schibsted traded 5.4 percent higher,
outperforming a 0.6 percent fall in the broader Norwegian market
. The stock is up 75 percent over the past 12 months, well
ahead of the market's 15 percent rise.
Analysts said the stock now had little room to run.
"Following underperformance at the year's beginning,
Schibsted shares are now trading on over 15 times expected 2015
enterprise value to EBITDA, in line with peers," UBS said. "The
cautious tone on Norway and extra investment are unhelpful."
Schibsted warned a weaker macroeconomic climate in Norway
could affect advertising revenue, while its French site's
outlook was also sluggish.
"Our leading French site Le-boncoin.fr holds significant
long-term potential in new verticals and products, although
growth may slow down in the short term due to prudent
monetization strategies and tougher year-on-year comparisons,"
it added.
Schibsted said its fourth-quarter earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 406 million
crowns ($66.39 million) from 497 million in the year-ago period,
below a mean analyst forecast of 462 million.
($1 = 6.1157 Norwegian kroner)
(Additional reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen;
editing by Tom Pfeiffer)