* EBITDA NOK 504 mln vs consensus of NOK 488 mln

* Online classifieds profit beats forecasts

* Maintains targets for online revenue growth (Adds detail)

OSLO, Oct 30 Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday as its online business continued to grow rapidly, offsetting a decline in its traditional print business.

Schibsted, which operates newspapers in the Nordics and online classified sites in dozens of countries, said quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9 percent to 504 million crowns ($75 million.

That beat expectations for 488 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

"Our Online classifieds operations have strengthened its market positions in the important French market, and we see good results of our many changes and improvements in Spain," Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said in a statement.

"At the same time we experience some headwind from the markets in Norway.

The firm has grown rapidly in recent years, setting up classified operations across Europe, South America and Asia, banking on the transition of advertising to digital outlets.

"We see strong growth in traffic across the portfolio, including markets like Brazil, Chile and Indonesia," the statement said.

Profits for its online classified business rose by a faster- than-projected 38 percent but declined by 29 percent for its traditional Norwegian print business.

In its classified business, the firm said it continued to target annual revenue growth of between 15 and 20 percent for the mid to long term.

Schibsted's pre-tax profit rose six-fold to 199 million crowns, beating forecasts for 141 million crowns. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)