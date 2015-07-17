BRIEF-PATI Games raises 16.27 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 16.27 billion won in private placement of 2.3 million shares of the company
(Repeats to additional readers without changes in text)
OSLO, July 17 Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported second-quarter core earnings above expectations on Friday and said it still expected rapid growth for its online classified business.
Schibsted's second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 642 million Norwegian crowns ($78.78 million) from 574 million crowns a year ago, beating expectations for 550 million crowns.
"We are well equipped to continue to take part in consolidation in online classifieds markets. The successful establishment of a B share class in Q2 significantly increases our room for manoeuvre in this respect," Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said in a statement. ($1 = 8.1492 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Alister Doyle)
* Says it raised 16.27 billion won in private placement of 2.3 million shares of the company
* Says it raised 73.73 billion won in private placement of 9.7 million shares of the company