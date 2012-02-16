OSLO Feb 16 Norwegian media group Schibsted said it sees high-margin growth ahead in online classified advertising as it posted fourth-quarter core earnings that beat expectations despite a weak outlook for its flagship print-newspaper business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell marginally to 549 million Norwegian crowns ($95.01 million) in the quarter , handily beating an average forecast for 473 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It proposed a dividend of 3.50 crowns per share for 2011, up from 3.00 crowns last year but short of analysts' median forecast for a 3.75-crown dividend.

The company owns the largest-circulation print newspapers in Norway and Sweden, called Verdens Gang and Aftonbladet respectively.

"The group expects to see a good growth in traffic for online classified operations in a number of markets, and the business area is expected to continue to develop and report good growth combined with high margins," Schibsted said in a statement.

It added: "Print single-copy newspapers are subject to pressure on the circulation as a result of the migration to digital news media, such as the web and mobile platforms. A continued weak trend is expected for this area." ($1 = 5.7784 Norwegian crown) (Reporting by Walter Gibbs)