OSLO Feb 16 Norwegian media group
Schibsted said it sees high-margin growth ahead in
online classified advertising as it posted fourth-quarter core
earnings that beat expectations despite a weak outlook for its
flagship print-newspaper business.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell marginally to 549 million Norwegian
crowns ($95.01 million) in the quarter ,
handily beating an average forecast for 473 million in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
It proposed a dividend of 3.50 crowns per share
for 2011, up from 3.00 crowns last year but short of analysts'
median forecast for a 3.75-crown dividend.
The company owns the largest-circulation print newspapers in
Norway and Sweden, called Verdens Gang and Aftonbladet
respectively.
"The group expects to see a good growth in traffic for
online classified operations in a number of markets, and the
business area is expected to continue to develop and report good
growth combined with high margins," Schibsted said in a
statement.
It added: "Print single-copy newspapers are subject to
pressure on the circulation as a result of the migration to
digital news media, such as the web and mobile platforms. A
continued weak trend is expected for this area."
($1 = 5.7784 Norwegian crown)
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs)