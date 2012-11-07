OSLO Nov 7 Norwegian media group Schibsted
said it saw weakening print advertising markets while
its cost cutting plan was progressing in line with earlier
announced plans, as it posted third-quarter core earnings above
expectations.
"The print advertising markets have continued to be weak in
the start of Q4 2012," Schibsted said. "Good online growth is
expected and increased subscription- and single-copy sale prices
will make positive contributions to Schibsted in the last
quarter of 2012."
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 514 million Norwegian crowns
($89.80 million) in the quarter, from 522 million in the
year-ago period and above the average forecast for 496 million
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company owns the largest-circulation print newspapers in
Norway and Sweden, called Verdens Gang and Aftonbladet
respectively.
($1 = 5.7237 Norwegian crowns)
