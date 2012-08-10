UPDATE 2-AO World shares sink after warns of significant UK slowdown
June 6 British online retailer AO World warned tough conditions would slow growth in its home market in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.
OSLO Aug 10 Norway-based media-group Schibsted reported second-quarter earnings above expectations on Friday and said it would continue to invest heavily in it online business as the market moves away from print advertising.
Operating Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 12 percent to 596 million Norwegian crowns ($100.65 million), beating expectations for 575 million crowns. ($1 = 5.9218 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
June 6 British online retailer AO World warned tough conditions would slow growth in its home market in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.
* IPO seen as a boost for Rocket Internet (Adds comments from CEO, background)