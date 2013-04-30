PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 31
May 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OSLO, April 30 Norwegian media group Schisbsted expects reduced margins for its newspaper business over the next two years as its first-quarter results lagged expectations.
Its pre-tax profit fell to 107 million crowns ($18.29 million), compared with 310 million crowns at this time last year, undershooting expectations of 221 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company said it would reduce costs in its newspaper business by 500 million crowns over the next two years.
($1 = 5.8503 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
May 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* SAID ON MONDAY HAS MANDATED HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS TO EVALUATE THE CONDITIONS FOR CARRYING OUT A DIRECTED NEW SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO 4,067,647 SHARES