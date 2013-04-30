OSLO, April 30 Norwegian media group Schisbsted expects reduced margins for its newspaper business over the next two years as its first-quarter results lagged expectations.

Its pre-tax profit fell to 107 million crowns ($18.29 million), compared with 310 million crowns at this time last year, undershooting expectations of 221 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it would reduce costs in its newspaper business by 500 million crowns over the next two years.

($1 = 5.8503 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)