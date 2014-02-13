BRIEF-Hagiwara Electric says transition to holding company structure
* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective April 1, 2018
OSLO Feb 13 Norwegian media group Schibsted reported fourth-quarter earnings below forecasts on Thursday and said its key French unit may record a slowdown in the short-term.
Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 406 million crowns ($66.39 million) from 497 million crowns in the year-ago period, below analysts' mean forecast for 462 million.
Schibsted said Norway's somewhat weaker economic trend may weigh on its advertising revenues.
($1 = 6.1157 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
NAIROBI, April 24 Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on its Twitter feed that it was working to fix a technical fault on its network that was affecting services countrywide on Monday.