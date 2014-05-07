BRIEF-Time Inc's Viant to acquire Adelphic
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO May 7 Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported a 50-percent rise in its first-quarter operating profit as a big improvement in its classified business more than offset slowing media house profits.
The firm said it expected softer margins than experienced in recent years for its media house division due to the growing importance of digital platforms.
Schibsted's first-quarter earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation rose to 410 million crowns ($69.31 million) from 274 million crowns a year ago, beating expectations for 338 million crowns.
($1 = 5.9152 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
* Time Inc to acquire automated ad buying platform Adelphic Inc,terms weren't disclosed- WSJ Source http://on.wsj.com/2kkBcFo