April 17 Schibsted Asa
* Says proposes to the AGM the introduction of a new class
of low-voting B-shares
* For every A-share each shareholder will receive one
B-share
* There will be no issue of new A-shares and/or B-shares
* The B-shares will be ordinary, fully-paid shares carrying
equal rights in all respects except that the B-shares will be
low-voting shares with 1/10 of the voting power of the A-shares.
* "There are many exciting opportunities for Schibsted to
grow organically and via acquisitions, particularly within our
online marketplaces operations. We should therefore equip
ourselves accordingly," Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said
* Says will provide Schibsted with full equity capital
market access while preserving the central role of the Tinius
Trust and Blommenholm Industrier in supporting Schibsted
* The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8
