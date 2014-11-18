OSLO Nov 18 Norwegian publishing company
Schibsted said on Tuesday it will halve its total
investment spend next year compared with this year.
The announcement comes a few days after it teamed up with
South African rival Naspers in markets like Brazil and
Indonesia..
"By coming together, the businesses would be able to share
cost, expertise and people to more effectively build awareness
of the benefits of a vibrant online classifieds offering to
consumers," the firm said in a statement.
The firm kept its target for annual revenue growth of
between 15 and 20 percent in online classifieds for the mid to
long term, but expects slightly lower revenue growth this year.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Susan Thomas)