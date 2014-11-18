* Keeps revenue outlook for online classifieds
* Shares close down 0.9 pct
(Adds comments by Schibsted, core margin expectations)
OSLO Nov 18 Norwegian publishing company
Schibsted said on Tuesday it will halve its total
investment spend next year compared with this year following a
joint venture with South African rival in online classifieds
Naspers.
The companies said last week they would team up in some
emerging markets, including fast-growing Brazil where they have
battled each other for years, sending up shares in both
companies to record highs..
The joint venture, proclaimed as a game changer for the
Norwegian company by analysts, will prompt the halving of
investment spending, Shibstead said in a statement ahead of an
investor presentation.
The firm, with a market value of $7.7 billion, had capital
expenditures of 520 million crowns ($77 million) in 2013 and 475
million crowns in the first nine months this year, up from 317
million crowns in the same period a year ago.
"By coming together, the businesses would be able to share
costs, expertise and people," Schibsted, which operates both
newspapers in the Nordics and online classified sites in dozens
of countries, said.
The firm kept its target for annual revenue growth of
between 15 and 20 percent in online classifieds for the mid to
long term, but expects slightly lower revenue growth this year.
It now sees core margin in its business for tabloid papers
in Norway and Sweden in the range of 10 to 15 percent the next
one to two years, compared with a margin of 15 percent in the
last 12 months.
Core margin for subscription papers was seen between zero
and 10 percent compared with 8 percent the last 12 months.
Schibsted shares closed down 0.9 percent.
(1 US dollar = 6.7239 Norwegian krone)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Susan Thomas and
Keiron Henderson)