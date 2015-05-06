OSLO May 6 The Norwegian government plans to
exempt the country's media from charging value added taxes on
the sale of all written news, whether it is printed on paper or
published online, Minister of Culture Thorhild Widvey told
tabloid VG on Wednesday.
Print media have so far been exempted from charging VAT,
while the same publications' online offerings must levy the
country's standard 25 percent rate on their subscriptions.
The measure, long sought by VG owner Schibsted and
other media organisations, is meant to ease the transition from
declining print publications to the growing online news
offerings.
The proposal must be approved by the European Surveillance
Authority competition watchdog, VG added.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)