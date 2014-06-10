PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 10 Schibsted ASA : * Says Milanuncios acquisition delayed, now expected to be closed in Q3 2014 * Says acquisition agreement was filed with the Spanish Competition Authority (CNMC) on 24 April 2014, and Schibsted at the time expected the agreement to be cleared by the authority in due time to close the transaction by the end of Q2 2014 * Says CNMC today has made public that it will need additional time to analyse the market in order reach a conclusion, and that the Council has decided to take the case to "phase 2". * Schibsted expects the transaction to be closed by the end of Q3 2014
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, April 19 North Korea put on a musical show to mark the birthday of founding father Kim Il Sung, which ended with a mock-up video of missiles engulfing the United States in flames, prompting cheers from the audience and smiles from current leader Kim Jong Un.