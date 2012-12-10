Witness says saw people who appeared to have throats cut on London Bridge
LONDON, June 3 A person who was on London Bridge after an incident on Saturday told a Reuters reporter that she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut.
OSLO Dec 10 Schibsted ASA : * Says successful placement of new unsecured bonds * Says successfully completed issuance of NOK 400 million in the Norwegian bond market * Says issuance is split between a 10 year loan of NOK 150 million priced at 3 months NIBOR plus 250 basis points and a 10 year loan of NOK 250 million priced at 5,40%, both with maturity in December 2022 * Says Nordea Markets has acted as Lead Manager for the issuance (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
LONDON, June 3 A person who was on London Bridge after an incident on Saturday told a Reuters reporter that she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut.
LONDON, June 3 British police rushed to an incident on London Bridge on Saturday after witnesses said a van ploughed into pedestrians.