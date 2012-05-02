FRANKFURT May 2 German underwear maker
Schiesser has cancelled its stock market flotation and will
instead be sold to Israel-based peer Delta Galil.
"Schiesser would have been a promising stock, but the
volatile market environment would have offered less advantages
than (the sale to) long-term oriented investor Delta Galil,"
Schiesser supervisory board head Volker Grub said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Schiesser - which emerged from insolvency in 2010 - had
originally planned to list in Frankfurt last year but postponed
the plans due to stock market volatility.
Together with Schiesser, Delta Galil will reach group sales
of $900 million, Delta Galil Chief Executive Isaac Dabah said.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)