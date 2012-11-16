* Offer of $42 a share 23.5 pct above agreed deal from Bayer
* Reckitt says acquisition would boost earnings from start
* Schiff shares rise above new offer as investors scent bid
war
* Reckitt shares off 0.7 pct, Bayer up 1.3 pct
By Michael Erman and Ben Hirschler
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 16 Reckitt Benckiser Group
Plc has trumped Bayer AG's agreed deal to buy
Schiff Nutrition International Inc with a higher offer
of $1.4 billion for the U.S. vitamin maker.
The bid, which tops Bayer's $1.2 billion price, opens up a
potential bidding war for Schiff, whose portfolio of vitamins
and nutritional supplements, such as MegaRed for heart care and
Move Free for joints, is attractive to companies seeking stable
sources of growth.
Reckitt, the British consumer products group behind Cillit
Bang cleaner and Durex condoms, said late on Thursday it would
offer $42 in cash for each Schiff share, a 23.5 percent premium
over the $34 per share that Bayer, Germany's biggest drugmaker,
agreed to pay on Oct. 30.
Shares of Schiff Nutrition surged nearly 30 percent to $44
in after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange, above
Reckitt's offer and indicating some investors expect the bidding
to go higher still.
Reckitt commenced a tender offer on Friday and said it would
expire at 9:00 a.m. New York time on Dec. 14, unless extended.
The new offer values Schiff at about 3.6 times its forecast
2013 annual sales, which is around the top end of deal multiples
in the non-prescription drugs industry.
But it would get Reckitt into the $30 billion global market
for vitamins and supplements for the first time, complementing
its existing strength in other areas of consumer health.
"When this offer was made by Bayer - which was a bilateral
agreement and not a public auction process - we knew that this
was an area we would be very interested in," Reckitt Chief
Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor told Reuters.
"That's why we started to work and look at it once again to
see whether this would be attractive to our shareholders. Based
on our due diligence, we believe it is and that's why we've come
up with a strong offer."
Analyst Andrew Wood at brokerage Bernstein said the deal
made good strategic sense for Reckitt.
"This is particularly true given (Reckitt's) ... excellent
M&A track record and its ability to quickly extract big
synergies from acquired companies," he said.
Its past deals in the health sector include buying Boots'
over-the-counter business in 2006 for 1.9 billion pounds ($3.0
billion), cough medicines company Adams in 2008 for $2.3 billion
and Durex condoms group SSL for 2.5 billion pounds in 2010.
$22 MLN BREAKUP FEE
Reckitt said it expected the deal to boost earnings
immediately on an adjusted basis and Bernstein's Wood predicted
an uplift of about 1 to 2 percent in 2013 earnings per share.
A Bayer spokesman declined to comment and representatives
for Schiff could not be immediately reached for comment.
While Bayer may bide its time before reacting to Reckitt's
move, its management will be under pressure to salvage a deal
that was well received by investors.
"A bidding war cannot be ruled out. Bayer probably has to
match the Reckitt offer. This would result in an acquisition
price which might get unattractive for Bayer," DZ Bank analyst
Peter Spengler said in a research note.
Bayer shares were 1.3 percent higher by 1400 GMT, while
Reckitt dipped 0.7 percent.
Under the terms of its deal with Bayer, Schiff is allowed to
entertain superior offers made in writing before Nov. 28. If it
decides to go with another offer, it would have to pay a
relatively modest $22 million breakup fee to Bayer.
With Schiff now in play, analysts said the situation could
also attract interest from other parties - in particular Johnson
& Johnson, the only other leading consumer health player
lacking a presence in vitamins and supplements.
Schiff Chairman Eric Weider and private equity firm TPG
Capital controlled 85 percent of the company's voting power, as
of the end of October.
For Bayer, the planned acquisition of Schiff represents part
of a strategy to expand into steadier, albeit less profitable,
areas as a counterweight to prescription medicines, where there
are high risks of clinical trial failures and patent expiries.
Reckitt, meanwhile, is keen to build up its healthcare
business, which already includes painkillers, anti-acne creams
and condoms. It also makes a range of household and personal
care products.
Morgan Stanley is acting as financial adviser to Reckitt,
while Houlihan Lokey is advising Schiff alongside Rothschild.
Bayer is being advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.